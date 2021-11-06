Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $135.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

HR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 1,109,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.