Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $135.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

HR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 1,109,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

