Continuum Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

MRNA opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

