1,843 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.