Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $394,682,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $61,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

