Castleark Management LLC Invests $10.12 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

