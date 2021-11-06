Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $592,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

