Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.