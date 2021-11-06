Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 552 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $16,706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

