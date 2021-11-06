Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $820.96

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $810.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $689.32. 802,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,471. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.