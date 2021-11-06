National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $150,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,398,966 shares of company stock worth $110,469,563. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

