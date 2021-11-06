Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,408 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 153,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.