Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

