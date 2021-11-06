Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 47 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $225.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

