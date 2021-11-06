Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $230.94 and a twelve month high of $323.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

