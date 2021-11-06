Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $144,000.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

