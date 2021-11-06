Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTON. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.73.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $30.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

