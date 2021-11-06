Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $195.13 and a twelve month high of $264.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.