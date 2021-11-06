Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.80.

ITW traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $234.07. 841,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

