AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,324. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

