AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AAON traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,324. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.
In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.