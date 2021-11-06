American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $85.04. 1,939,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

