Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

DFIN traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $48.77. 575,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

