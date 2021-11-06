Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.870-$1.880 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 285,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

