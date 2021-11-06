McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $514.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McEwen Mining stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of McEwen Mining worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.