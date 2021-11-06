Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUNNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.