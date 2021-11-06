XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Head to Head Review

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 17.24 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.67 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XpresSpa Group and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.47%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -150.69% -33.94% -26.40% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

