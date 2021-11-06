Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 897,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,042. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

