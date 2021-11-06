Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 3,850,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

