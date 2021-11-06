Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

