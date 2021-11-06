Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 4,477,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.