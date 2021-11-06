Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

