MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 58.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

