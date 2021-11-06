Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

PM stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

