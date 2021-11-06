ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 135,304 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,304 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 3.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $87,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 506.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

