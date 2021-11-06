Westshore Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

