Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

