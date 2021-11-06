Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post sales of $140.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $642.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $652.99 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 955,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

