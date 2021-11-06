Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,287. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $272.51. 990,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

