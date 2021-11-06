CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 123.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $188.69 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 123.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

