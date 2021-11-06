Rio DeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

