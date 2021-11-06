Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.61% of PAR Technology worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

