Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 483 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

