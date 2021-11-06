Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

