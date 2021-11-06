Castleark Management LLC Sells 112,815 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,815 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 170,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

