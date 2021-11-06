4,128 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

