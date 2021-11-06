Castleark Management LLC Sells 68,010 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,010 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,168 shares of company stock valued at $15,879,831 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

