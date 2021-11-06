iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.78 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

