MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

