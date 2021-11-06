Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

