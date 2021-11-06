Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 6.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $139.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

