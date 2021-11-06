Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,117. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bally’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

